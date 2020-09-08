Patriots Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Dolphins

Kyle Dugger no longer will need to wear No. 50 as he patrols the New England Patriots’ practice field.

The Patriots awarded their 2020 rookie class new, position-appropriate jersey numbers Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Continuing a tradition established in 2018, Patriots rookies wore temporary numbers between 50 and 77 during training camp.

Seven first-year players cracked New England’s initial 53-man roster Saturday, and two more (sixth-round pick Cassh Maluia and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor) were added Monday after the Patriots placed Beau Allen and Damien Harris on injured reserve.

Here are the numbers those players will be sporting this season: