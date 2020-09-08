Patriots Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers Ahead Of Season Opener Vs. Dolphins

Kyle Dugger no longer will need to wear No. 50 as he patrols the New England Patriots’ practice field.
The Patriots awarded their 2020 rookie class new, position-appropriate jersey numbers Monday as they began preparations for Sunday’s season-opening matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Continuing a tradition established in 2018, Patriots rookies wore temporary numbers between 50 and 77 during training camp.
Seven first-year players cracked New England’s initial 53-man roster Saturday, and two more (sixth-round pick Cassh Maluia and undrafted rookie J.J. Taylor) were added Monday after the Patriots placed Beau Allen and Damien Harris on injured reserve.
Here are the numbers those players will be sporting this season:
No. 35: S Kyle Dugger
No. 42: RB J.J. Taylor
No. 44: TE Dalton Keene
No. 46: LB Cassh Maluia
No. 53: LB Josh Uche
No. 58: LB Anfernee Jennings
No. 71: OL Mike Onwenu
No. 75: OL Justin Herron
No. 86: TE Devin Asiasi
Patriots rookies who signed to the practice squad — outside linebacker Rashod Berry, cornerback Myles Bryant, tight end Jake Burt, defensive tackle Bill Murray, kicker Justin Rohrwasser and wide receiver Isaiah Zuber — continue to wear their camp numbers.
Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots