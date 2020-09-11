Play ‘NFL Superprop Contest’ At NESN Games For Chance To Win

The NFL is back, and NESN Games once again is giving you a chance to win.

The return of football season brings on the debut of the “NFL Superprop” contest at NESN Games, where you can play along for a chance to win an online gift code to the ’47 store.

Getting your chance to win is easy. Head over to NESN Games where you can sign up and play by making your prediction for six prop bets from across the NFL.

Here are the six props and how we’re playing them in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers passing yards: under 289.5 passing yards

The Packers went 13-3 a year ago, but Rodgers’ numbers were a far cry from the MVP figures he put up earlier in his career. He passed for 290 yards or more in just four games, and just one of those was in the division. Minnesota’s defense isn’t as stout as it was a year ago, but they always tend to keep No. 12 relatively quiet.

Russell Wilson over 301.5 passing yards

A lot of people are expecting a shootout Sunday in Atlanta. If that’s the case, expect Wilson to have to chuck it around the yard in order to keep pace with a high-powered Falcons offense.

Tom Brady over 274.5 passing yards

Similar situation for Brady here as Wilson faced. Sure, this is his first game with a new team in 20 years, but the Tampa Bay offense is loaded with weapons at Brady’s disposal, and he’ll likely have to keep pace with the Saints in what should also be a shootout in the Big Easy.

Amari Cooper over 33.5 receiving yards

This almost seems too good to be true. Cooper averaged 74 receiving yards per game a year ago — 66.2 for his career — and it doesn’t sound like a nagging hamstring injury will keep Cooper from playing Sunday night against the Rams.

DeAndre Hopkins over 43.5 receiving yards

Hopkins sounds psyched to no longer be in Houston, and his first game with the Cardinals presents the perfect chance to show the Texans they made a mistake. Kyler Murray shined at times in his rookie season, and adding Hopkins should lead to some big games in the desert. Being shadowed by Richard Sherman gives reason for concern, but the big-play potential is enough for us to take the over here.

Julio Jones under 52.5 receiving yards

Is Jones still the No. 1 option in Atlanta? Probably, but it’s certainly gotten much closer with the emergence of Calvin Ridley for the Falcons. Seattle has a solid secondary, and it feels like we’re on way too many overs here, so let’s take the under on Julio.

So, those are our picks. Think you can do better? Go ahead and prove it by going to NESN Games and signing up to play now!

Thumbnail photo via John Bazemore/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images