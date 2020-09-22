Rafael Devers Trails Only Ted Williams, Nomar Garciaparra On Impressive List

It may have taken Rafael Devers a bit to get his feet under him this season, but the Boston Red Sox third baseman has put together a late-season surge, especially at the plate.

Devers has 58 hits on the season including 15 doubles, one triple and 11 homeruns.

That sort of production, both this season and in his career, has earned the 23-year-old a spot on a pretty impressive list. Devers is third behind only Ted Williams and Nomar Garciaparra in regards to the most extra-base hits in his 385 career games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images