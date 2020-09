What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, right?

Well that certainly won’t be the case Monday as the Raiders stunned the New Orleans Saints in their Las Vegas debut, 34-24, on “Monday Night Football.”

The Raiders now are 2-0 on the season.

Somewhere Sebastian Janikowski is smiling.@DanielCarlson38 converts from somewhere near Summerlin to make it a two-score game late.#NOvsLV | Live on ESPN pic.twitter.com/tBfiM0t0yI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2020

Winning is fun. pic.twitter.com/wt9UNSDJiD — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2020

The Saints, understandably, were the favorites going into the Week 2 game. But Las Vegas came out on top with help from Derek Carr, who threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images