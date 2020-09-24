Red Sox Wrap: Boston Extends Win Streak To Three With Victory Vs. O’s

The Red Sox looked solid on both sides of the ball Wednesday night.

Boston topped the Baltimore Orioles 9-1 in Game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park. This was the Sox’s third win a row and it sets them up for a potential sweep Thursday night.

Nathan Eovaldi claimed the win after pitching six scoreless innings. Boston’s bats racked up 10 hits, but Baltimore outhit the Sox 11-10.

Boston improved to 22-34 while the Orioles fell to 23-33.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Refreshing.

This was a solid game for the Sox all around.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi tossed six scoreless innings for the Sox. He gave up seven hits, punched out eight and walked one.

— Mike Kickham ran into trouble right away in the seventh, allowing Austin Hays to drive a solo shot into the Green Monster for the O’s first run of the game. He escaped the rest of the inning unscathed

The southpaw returned to the mound in the eighth but allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach.

— Jeffry Springs took over for Kickham and recorded the final two outs of the inning. He allowed just one hit in the ninth before claiming the save.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston got on the board early in this one.

Jackie Bradley Jr. continued his hot streak in the first by roping a single down the right field line and driving in Alex Verdugo from third. Kevin Plawecki made it 2-0 with an RBI single of his own that plated Xander Bogaerts from third.

— The Sox padded their lead in the third, starting with an RBI double by J.D. Martinez that sent Bogaerts home all the way from first.

Plawecki tripled just two batters later to send Martinez home from third to make it 4-0. A Michael Chavis double made it 5-0 Red Sox as Bobby Dalbec crossed the plate from second.

Dean Kremer exited the game after that, but Boston wasn’t done there.

Rafael Devers ripped a base-clearing double down the right field line on the fourth pitch he saw from Branden Kline to make it an 8-0 game.

The Sox recorded eight hits in the first three innings.

— JBJ scored on a wild pitch in the seventh to bring Boston’s lead back up to eight.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Seconded.

We all need a hype man like Martín Pérez.



Sox Sounds x @Supercuts pic.twitter.com/RJYlW1UA8N — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 24, 2020

UP NEXT

Boston wraps up its series against Baltimore on Thursday night, with first pitch slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

