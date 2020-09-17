Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Snapped As Marlins Earn 8-4 Verdict

The Miami Marlins used a four-run third inning to grab control and added two runs in the fifth to put the clamps on an 8-4 victory against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Right-hander Mike Kickham put the Red Sox in a hole with his start on the mound, allowing six runs on seven hits while not making it through three innings.

Alex Verdugo shined again for the Boston offense, slapping three hits with one walk. Boston finished with 10 hits while Miami tallied nine.

The loss snaps Boston’s two-game win streak and sends the Red Sox into Thursday’s tilt vs. Miami looking for a series win. Boston fell to 18-32 while Miami is 25-22.

Here’s how It all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Commonplace.

Boston trailed right off the jump after a first-inning home run. And even upon the Red Sox cutting into their deficit two innings later, it took less than three outs to give it right back.

ON THE BUMP

— Kickham got beat up in the start, allowing six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He tallied three strikeouts on 61 pitches (44 strikes).

Miami took an early 2-0 lead with a first-inning two-run home run before opening it up with a four-run third off Kickham.

Hate to see that ball go, but l o v e to watch it leave. pic.twitter.com/QYwhHUA5fZ — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 17, 2020

— Phillips Valdez got the last out of the third inning, doing so with five pitches.

— Chris Mazza took over in the fourth and needed 18 pitches to get through a clean inning. Mazza didn’t allow a hit with one strikeout.

— It wasn’t much of the same for right-hander Robinson Leyer, though. Leyer allowed Miami to tack on two more runs, doing so on one hit with two strikeouts.

FAR AND FURIOUS 2 starring Jorge Alfaro. pic.twitter.com/iE8EUlNJh0 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) September 17, 2020

— Domingo Tapia took the mound in the sixth and gave up one hit with one strikeout.

— Robert Stock worked two innings of no-hit ball, throwing 26 pitches (14 strikes) with one strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston scored its first run of the game in the third inning on a J.D. Martinez sacrifice fly to right field.

Verdugo led off the frame with a single to center, Rafael Devers was hit by a pitch and both runners advanced on a Xander Bogaerts fielder’s choice before Martinez drove in Verdugo from third.

— The Red Sox added two more runs in the seventh on a two-run homer by Martinez. Bogaerts also scored on the 372-foot shot to right field, after reaching on an infield single.

Florida Man hits 2-run home run in the 7th inning in Miami. pic.twitter.com/kp4lmNndeP — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 17, 2020

— The Red Sox had runners on first and second with nobody out in the first inning, but a fly out to center and two strikeouts ended the threat.

— Verdugo (three), Yairo Munoz and Martinez each recorded multiple hits while Devers, Christian Arroyo and Bogaerts tallied one hit each.

Verdugo is 5th in the AL with a .320 average now. .320/.374/.512



His WAR is the same as Francisco Lindor and J.T. Realmuto. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) September 17, 2020

TWEET OF THE GAME

Not great.

The Red Sox now have 18 starts this year of 3 innings or fewer, tied with the Tigers for most in the majors. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 17, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will conclude their three-game series against the Marlins on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET.