Three Wrong Calls Made Against Heat In Miami’s Game 1 Win Vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat on Tuesday eked out a 117-114 overtime victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and they apparently overcame some big disadvantages to do so.

Three incorrect calls were listed on Wednesday’s Last Two Minutes Report. All of them were to Miami’s detriment, too.

The first was a foul away from the play on Derrick Jones Jr., noting Jones already was driving in Marcus Smart’s direction when Kemba Walker crashed into him, “increasing his momentum and driving him through Smart’s space,” per the report.

The second was a missed travel by Jayson Tatum during the final play of regulation. There would have been 7.3 seconds on the clock had it been called correctly.

The third was a personal foul on Goran Dragic, who “cleanly” deflected the ball from Walker. The report said “any additional foot-to-foot contact with Walker … is deemed to be incidental.”

Despite this, Miami managed to pull out the Game 1 win.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

