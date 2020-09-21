Saints Vs. Raiders Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

Monday will mark a new beginning for the Raiders franchise.

Las Vegas will play its first game at Allegiant Stadium as Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season comes to a close. The Silver and Black will welcome the New Orleans Saints to the Entertainment Capital of the World for a primetime clash.

Both teams will be looking to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Raiders outlasted the Carolina Panthers in a shootout last week, while Drew Brees and Co. spoiled Tom Brady’s debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here’s how to watch Saints vs. Raiders online and on TV:

When: Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images