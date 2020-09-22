Tom Brady Shares First Victory Instagram Post With Bucs After Win Vs. Panthers

In the final years of Tom Brady’s run with the New England Patriots, he became known for making posts on Instagram in the days following a victory.

He’s doing the same in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers quarterback earned his first victory with his new team Sunday, beating the lowly Carolina Panthers. He shared his first celebratory IG with the Bucs on Tuesday morning.

Take a look.

Certainly, Sunday’s performance is more what both sides had in mind when Brady and the Bucs agreed to a two-year pact this past offseason.

As Brady mentions, the Denver Broncos now await the Buccaneers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images