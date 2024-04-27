When quarterback Drake Maye and wide receiver Javon Baker step on the practice field as members of the New England Patriots, it won’t be the first time the two are putting in reps together.

Baker, who was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (No. 110 overall), said he worked out with Maye after they both committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Maye ultimately decommitted from Alabama and joined his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels, and Baker ended up transferring from Alabama to South Florida after two seasons.

But Baker still remembers the connection they shared. And seeing Maye firsthand led Baker to call the No. 3 pick the best quarterback in the draft.

“So when we connect again, it’s going to be a good connection,” Baker said during a video conference.

Story continues below advertisement

Baker, a First Team All-Big 12 Conference selection, recorded 52 catches for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games last season. He possesses the size (6-foot-1, 202 pounds), mindset and skillset to boast New England’s receiver corps.

Especially given it will be Maye throwing him passes for years to come.

When asked what he remembers from his throwing sessions with Maye, Baker responded: “Competitive and trying to get the ball in whatever spots I ask him to put it, he’d put it there. So, he’d be just competitive, a competitive quarterback, and that’s what I like in a quarterback. He is somebody that could push me, and I’ll push him.”

Maye shared his excitement about the selection of Baker, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots used each of their first five selections on offense. After selecting Maye, New England used its next four picks on players they are hoping will help him for years to come.

And it certainly helps their prized quarterback already has a familiar pass-catcher coming to New England with him.