The Patriots obviously have a need at wide receiver. It’s why they took two (Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker) within their first five picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s more specific than just needing a receiver, though.

New England needs someone who is going to line up outside, and who has an ability to beat one-on-one coverage down the field. Polk, who was selected first between the duo, projects as someone who might be able to fulfill that role, but is at his best when showcasing versatility.

It’s Baker, who was taken much later than he anticipated, that looks to be the guy who will line up in the “X” role of Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense.

Is he up for the task?

“Yes, I could be anything,” Baker said in his first conference call with media Saturday. “Honestly, whatever Coach (Jerod) Mayo wants me to be, I can be. I could be X, Y, it really doesn’t matter to me… Honestly, my mentality when I line up against that corner is I know that it’s game over for him.”

He certainly isn’t lacking the confidence to get it done.

Baker and Polk each rated highly on deep balls in 2023, as they both earned a 99.9 grade, as shared by Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Polk caught 14 deep targets for 567 yards and five touchdowns. Baker caught 15 balls for 574 yards and four touchdowns. It should be fun watching them reel in bombs from Drake Maye during training camp, but the Patriots’ hope is that they’ll be able to do it on Sundays.