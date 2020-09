The 2020 Stanley Cup Final now plays like a best-of-five series.

After going down 1-0, the Tampa Bay Lightning drew level with a Game 2 victory over the Dallas Stars. The teams will meet Wednesday night inside the Edmonton bubble for Game 3 of the championship round.

Here’s how to watch Game 3 of the Cup Final online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Thomas/USA TODAY Sports Images

