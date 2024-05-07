Brandon Carlo went on one hell of a ride over the weekend and into Monday.

Carlo bolted to the hospital shortly after the Bruins’ Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs to be with his pregnant wife, who was going into labor. The veteran defenseman’s first son ultimately entered the world around 3 a.m. ET on Monday, roughly 15 hours before Boston and Florida were scheduled to drop the puck for Game 1 of their second-round series.

After taking a private jet to the Sunshine State, Carlo arrived at Amerant Bank Arena about two hours before the series opener began. The 27-year-old’s play didn’t suffer from the crazy day, though, as he logged nearly 19 minutes of ice time, led the Bruins in plus/minus and even scored a goal in the visitors’ 5-1 win.

Those impressive efforts earned Carlo the team’s victory jacket and game puck. The eighth-year pro gave a quick speech in the locker room after he was recognized by his Boston teammates.

“Hey, fellas. So much gratitude to play with you guys,” Carlo said, as seen in a clip from an upcoming “Behind The B” episode. “It’s been a crazy 24 hours, but super blessed. From Game 7, you guys had my (expletive) back. I appreciate it. Let’s keep building.”

Carlo also excitedly let out a, “(Expletive) yeah, boys,” after he placed the game puck in the Bruins’ playoff victory briefcase.

The Bruins will try to keep building Wednesday night when they meet the Panthers for Game 2 of the best-of-seven set. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.