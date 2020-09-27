Steven Stamkos Out Rest Of Stanley Cup Final For Lightening Vs. Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightening need one more win against the Dallas Stars to earn the franchise’s second Stanley Cup championship.

But they’ll be without captain Steven Stamkos in Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7.

Coach John Cooper on Sunday told reporters that they were shutting the center down for the remainder of the year after injuries plagued the second half of his season.

“Just to be blunt, he’s done for the series,” Cooper said of Stamkos, via NHL.com. “Hopefully the next time we see him on the ice is during a trophy presentation.”

The Lightening got through the entirety of the playoffs thus far without Stamkos, save for an brief appearance in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final where he scored.