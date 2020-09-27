Brandon Bolden Trolls Patriots Rookie J.J. Taylor During Game Vs. Raiders

Brandon Bolden isn’t playing with the Patriots this season, but he’s keeping close tabs on his team.

Bolden, who opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID-19 concerns, fired off a handful of live tweets during New England’s Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. One of the tweets was directed at fellow running back J.J. Taylor, who was ribbed by his teammate during the first half.

Let’s goooooo JJ. Tell them give you a smaller jersey at halftime 🤣🤣🤣 — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) September 27, 2020

Taylor, an undrafted rookie out of Arizona, is listed at 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds. But what he lacks in size he makes up for with his hard-nosed running style, and he’s managed to impress early this season despite limited playing time.

It remains to be seen how Taylor will be impacted when second-year back Damien Harris returns from the injured reserve. But at this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising if New England coaches continue to find snaps for the 22-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images