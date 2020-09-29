White Sox Vs. Athletics Live Stream: Watch AL Wild Card Series Game 1 Online

The Oakland Colesium will play host to one of the more exciting, under-the-radar American League Wild Card round matchups.

The Chicago White Sox are set to take on the Oakland Athletics in a meeting of two young, highly-exciting team.

They’ll play the second game of the day, which will begin at noon in Oakland. Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for Oakland, opposite Lucas Giolito.

Here’s how to watch White Sox vs. A’s Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images