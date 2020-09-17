Why Phil Simms Picks Seahawks To Beat Patriots In Week 2 Primetime Matchup

CenturyLink Field will be the site of a Super Bowl XLIX rematch Sunday night.

The New England Patriots will be in Seattle for a Week 2 primetime showdown with the Seahawks. Both teams enter the contest at 1-0. The Patriots opened their 2020 season with a win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, while the Seahawks took down the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

It’s poised to be a fairly competitive tilt, but Phil Simms believes Seattle ultimately will emerge with a win.

“Seattle’s defense, we’ll see. I wonder about the Patriots’ pass rush,” Simms said in the season premiere of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL.” “Is it good enough to disrupt Russell Wilson? But don’t forget, the best secondary in football is New England. But I’m taking the Seattle Seahawks just because of Russell Wilson.”

Wilson was terrific in his 2020 debut. The star signal-caller carved up the Falcons, completing 31 of 35 pass attempts for 322 yards with four touchdowns. New England’s defensive backfield, however, should present a greater challenge than Atlanta’s.

The Patriots and Seahawks are slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

