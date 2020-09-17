Will Air Quality Prevent Patriots-Seahawks Game? Pete Carroll Weighs In

Pete Carroll is ready for anything, but he seems encouraged Sunday’s game will go off without issue.

The Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night are set to host the New England Patriots in a Week 2 matchup at CenturyLink Field. This comes amid abysmal air quality in Seattle (that already has forced the postponement of Mariners games) due to wildfires.

At this point, the NFL is just monitoring the situation but not canceling or postponing the game. The Seahawks head coach, while expressing optimism the game will be played, made it sound like the team is doing the same.

“We see a turn in the weather pattern coming before the weekend that should help us out,” Carroll said, via the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “We’re tuned into it, the predictions, if you’re paying attention to the science, the predictions are it’s gonna move out some here, but anything can happen so we’ve got to be ready.”

Kickoff for Pats-Seahawks is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.