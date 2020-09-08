WWE Legend Cracks Joke About Celtics’ Daniel Theis Getting Kicked In Face

Daniel Theis had a great Labor Day.
Except for getting kicked in the face, of course.
Theis scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds Monday night as the Celtics defeated the Raptors 111-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Unfortunately for the Boston big man, the effort came at a price, as he also received a quick boot to the chops from Toronto forward Pascal Siakam.
The accidental kick — which happened in the first quarter as Theis tried to go up strong near the basket — didn’t inflict much damage. It did, however, catch the attention of WWE legend Shawn Michaels, long known for his “sweet chin music” finisher.
Here are some prime Michaels superkicks for comparison.
The Celtics ultimately had the last laugh in Game 5, as Siakam struggled in Toronto’s loss, which gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
The C’s showed a ton of fight in rebounding from back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4, so in some ways, Theis withstanding a solid kick to the face was a microcosm of Boston weathering Toronto’s best shot and coming back stronger than ever.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab