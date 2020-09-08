WWE Legend Cracks Joke About Celtics’ Daniel Theis Getting Kicked In Face

Daniel Theis had a great Labor Day.

Except for getting kicked in the face, of course.

Theis scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds Monday night as the Celtics defeated the Raptors 111-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Unfortunately for the Boston big man, the effort came at a price, as he also received a quick boot to the chops from Toronto forward Pascal Siakam.

The accidental kick — which happened in the first quarter as Theis tried to go up strong near the basket — didn’t inflict much damage. It did, however, catch the attention of WWE legend Shawn Michaels, long known for his “sweet chin music” finisher.

Well, while I APPRECIATE you’ve been watching my old @WWE tapes, you may run into issues hitting sweet chin music on an @nba basketball court!! 🤣 @Raptors https://t.co/QeWYXA6WPf — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 8, 2020

Here are some prime Michaels superkicks for comparison.

The Celtics ultimately had the last laugh in Game 5, as Siakam struggled in Toronto’s loss, which gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The C’s showed a ton of fight in rebounding from back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4, so in some ways, Theis withstanding a solid kick to the face was a microcosm of Boston weathering Toronto’s best shot and coming back stronger than ever.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab