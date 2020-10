Dusty Baker knows a lot of about decisive playoff games.

So much so, in fact, that the Houston Astros manager officially made Major League Baseball history Friday night.

Houston came back from a 3-0 deficit to force a do-or-die Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

And Friday’s matchup will be the ninth time Baker has managed with the series on the line.

The Astros were the 39th team to trail 3-0 in a best-of-7 series. They're only the 2nd to force a Game 7.



Game 7 will be Dusty Baker's 9th career winner-take-all postseason game managed, breaking a tie with Bobby Cox for most all-time. pic.twitter.com/5yMSoeXty8 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2020

Now only time will tell if Baker’s ninth one will lead him and the Astros to the World Series.

