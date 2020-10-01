Athletics’ Ramon Laureano Had NSFW Compliment Of Eloy Jiménez’s Speed While Mic’d Up

An awkward in-game interview with Ramón Laureano in the middle of Game 3 against the Chicago White Sox at least had some entertainment value on Thursday.

The Oakland Athletics center fielder was playing defense in the third inning of the American League Wild Card series while mic’d up by the ESPN broadcast. And when White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez cruised to second base after a double toward Laureano, he got caught up in the emotion of the game.

“Damn, he can (expletive) run!” Laureano said, in frustration and respect of Jiménez’s speed. You can watch the NSFW video here.

It certainly wasn’t the best time in the game to have a hot mic on Laureano, because the following three batters put balls into play that all forced the center fielder to be involved.

Chicago allowed two runs that inning.