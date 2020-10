One team (barring a tie) will get their first win of the 2020 season Thursday night.

The 0-3 Denver Broncos take on the winless New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

Denver only has scored 20-plus points once this season, while New York has yet to do so.

Who will move to 1-3? We’ll soon find out.

Here’s how to watch Jets Vs. Broncos online:

When: Thursday, Oct. 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images