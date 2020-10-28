Justin Turner Tweets After Positive COVID-19 Test, Dodgers’ World Series Win

One of Los Angeles Dodgers’ best players wasn’t on the field when they clinched their first World Series championship in 32 years.

Justin Turner was removed from World Series Game 6 in the eighth inning due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Dodgers did not provide a reason for Turner’s exit at the time he was pulled and the news was not delivered to the masses until moments after LA’s 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred during the postgame ceremonies noted Turner was immediately put in self-isolation after his positive test, though the veteran third baseman eventually made his way onto the field to celebrate with his teammates. After the game, Turner took to Twitter to deliver an update on his status.

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

So, how was Turner able to get on the field? According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, it was as simple as the 35-year-old not following reported instructions and no one keeping him back.

The answer is he went back out and nobody stopped him. He was asked to isolate and didn’t. https://t.co/AFyWN0Xt0b — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 28, 2020

As you can see in the photo above, Turner removed his mask at times while he was on the field. He also was seen hugging teammates and holding the trophy, which undoubtedly was passed around among the Dodgers throughout the night.

