Braves Vs. Dodgers Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 6 Online, On TV

The Dodgers have another shot at keeping their season alive.

Thanks to a victory in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers will attempt to stave off elimination once more when they meet the Atlanta Braves for Game 6.

It’ll be a battle between exciting hurlers who are just a few years into their big league careers, as Max Fried will get the ball for Atlanta opposite Walker Buehler.

Here’s how to watch Game 6 of the 2020 NLCS online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, at 4:38 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images