Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Leaves Game After Horrifying Ankle Injury Vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday’s game against the New York Giants after sustaining a gruesome ankle injury.

Prescott was rushing for a first down midway through the third quarter when Giants cornerback Logan Ryan took him to the ground. The quarterback landed awkwardly, sustaining a nasty injury to his right ankle in the process.

Prescott has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images

