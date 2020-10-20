David Price ‘At Peace’ With Opt Out Decision Despite Dodgers Preparing For World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field for the World Series on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And they will do so without David Price.

As we’re sure you know by now, the pitcher opted out of the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season. Price was getting set to make his LA debut after being traded from the Boston Red Sox in February.

But the COVID-19 pandemic caused Price to sit out this year.

And now he’ll watch his team try to claim the World Series championship. But it’s not something he regrets.

“I’m definitely missing it, but I’m at peace with my decision,” Price told USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale. “What I missed the most is the competition, being in the clubhouse, being in the dugout, picking someone up after a rough game or week, having them come over to my room, and forgetting baseball.

“But with a three-year-old son, a one-year-old daughter, I’ve got to watch them grow. That’s a time I would have missed out on, and very thankful to be at home with them. I’m a fan. Those guys know I’m watching and pulling for them.”

It’s hard to fault him for his decision.

The World Series gets underway with Game 1 at 8:11 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images