Doc Emrick, Iconic NHL Broadcaster, Announces Retirement In Emotional Video

The Stanley Cup Playoffs never will sound the same.

Mike “Doc” Emrick, the voice of 22 Stanley Cup Finals, including the last 15 for NBC Sports, announced his retirement from professional broadcasting Monday morning. The 74-year-old’s career spanned 47 years and thus far has earned him a place in seven Hall of Fames.

Emrick discussed his career and retirement in an emotional video shared by NBC Sports.

Take a look:

After 3,750+ Professional and Olympic hockey games, 100 different verbs used to describe a pass or shot, and 22 Stanley Cup Finals, the legendary Mike "Doc" Emrick has announced his retirement from broadcasting.



From hockey fans around the world, we say #ThankYouDoc!

Emrick admittedly is a bit nervous about retirement.

“I hope I can handle retirement OK,” he told the New York Post on Sunday night, “especially since I’ve never done it before. But I’ve just been extremely lucky for 50 years. And NBC has been so good to me, especially since the pandemic, when I was allowed to work from home in a studio NBC created.

“Now, into my golden years, this just seemed to be the time that was right. Plus, I’ve now accumulated enough frequent-flyer miles — to not go anywhere.”

While it remains to be seen whether Emrick catches the travel bug, his rightful place in hockey history won’t go anywhere.

