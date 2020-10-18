Torey Krug Bids Boston Farewell With Emotional Message, Favorite Photos

Get your tissues ready, Bruins fans.

Torey Krug on Sunday bid farewell to Boston with multiple Instagram posts featuring some of his favorite photos from his Bruins career. The first of the two posts carried a lengthy, emotional caption.

Take a look:

I am so grateful that Melanie and I could call Boston home for the last 8 years. I have no words to describe how much the city, my teammates, and the fans mean to us. The truth is, I was never a fan of these types of posts but felt it necessary as my only means to connect with you guys.

Thank you to the Bruins organization for the opportunity to grow as a player and a person. Thank you to my teammates for the amazing memories and what will be lifelong bonds. Thank you to the fans and the community for embracing my family as one of your own.

I truly feel terrible that I couldn’t help bring another Stanley Cup to Boston but I leave with some amazing memories and having played with Hall of Famers on some truly special teams. I wanted to share a few pictures of some of these memories but couldn’t manage to keep the pictures to a minimum. So here you go…

Krug recently signed a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues.

