Dodgers’ Pitcher Dustin May Goes One Inning In Game 7 Start Vs. Braves

There is a lot on the line in Game 7 of the National League Conference Series. And the Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t taking any chances after their starting pitchers rocky start to begin the game.

So when the Atlanta Braves went up 1-0 in the first inning after Dustin May gave up two walks and an RBI single, the right-hander did not make it back out.

And as the Dodgers dug in to their bullpen early, May recorded the shortest outing by a starting pitcher in a Game 7 in 24 years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info, St. Louis Cardinals starter Donovan Osborne went just 2/3 of an inning in the 1996 NLCS, also against the Braves.

Atlanta went on to win that game. We’ll see what happens here in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images