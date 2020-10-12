Dodgers Vs. Braves Live Stream: Watch NLCS Game 1 Online

The National League Championship Series begins Monday night. And it’s sure to be a battle.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1.

The Dodgers were Major League Baseball’s best team, while the Braves were NL East champions.

But neither team has lost a game throughout the 2020 postseason. That will change Monday night.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Oct. 12 at 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Fubo TV — Free trial | FOX

