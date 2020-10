After weeks of speculation, we finally know when the Red Sox will make their first pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston secured the No. 4 pick after finishing the 2019 season with an 84-78 record.

It long had been speculated that team’s records from 2019 — not 2020 — would determine the draft order. And that became official Monday, as first reported by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

For weeks, there‚Äôs been an expectation in MLB that 2021 draft order would be determined in typical fashion – by reverse order of 2020 standings. That decision is now official. Red Sox will pick at No 4, after Pirates, Rangers, and Tigers. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 12, 2020

This is the first top-five pick the Red Sox have had since 1967.