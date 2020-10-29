Eduardo Rodriguez Feeling Good, Excited For 2021 Season In New Instagram

At no fault of his own, the 2020 season was a lost one for Eduardo Rodriguez.

And though he’s got a few months to go, he can’t wait for the 2021 campaign.

Rodriguez, expected to be the Boston Red Sox’s ace this past season with Chris Sale out due to Tommy John surgery, ended up contracting COVID-19 just before the campaign. He then dealt with myocarditis, which ended his season before it started.

But with the offseason now officially here for everyone, Rodriguez is gearing up for 2021, judging by his latest Instagram post.

Someone in the comment section wrote to Rodriguez that they hope he’s feeling good. He responded, “I do 💪💪”

Rodriguez’s agent is confident the southpaw will recover fully, and it sounds like he’s on the right track.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images