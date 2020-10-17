Everton Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Liverpool and Everton are in unfamiliar territory as they prepare to renew hostilities.

The teams will face off Saturday at Goodison Park in a Premier League Round 5 game between Liverpool-based rivals. Everton enters the 237th Merseyside derby as the Premier League’s surprise leader with 12 points after four games, while reigning champion Liverpool is in fourth place with nine points after four games.

Everton hasn’t beaten Liverpool in a Premier League game since October 2010, and the Reds’ 22-game unbeaten streak against the Toffees in all competitions is a club record.

Here’s when and how to watch Everton versus Liverpool in the United States:

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, at Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/410519-vote-now-who-was-lfc-s-men-s-player-of-the-month-in-september" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>