Mookie Betts Told David Ortiz He Thought He’d Be With Red Sox ‘For Life’

Mookie Betts is on the verge of adding a second World Series title to his résumé.

But as it turns out, he never imagined he’d earn it playing for a different team.

The Red Sox traded the prolific outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason ahead of the 2020 Major League Baseball campaign. But he and Boston legend David Ortiz have remained close.

Betts sat down with his old teammate, now a MLB analyst for FOX Sports, ahead of Game 6 of the World Series, and revealed what still may be hard to hear for Sox fans.

“I’ve got to tell you Mook, it’s hard for me to see you in a Dodgers uniform, but you look good in a Dodgers uniform, man,” Ortiz said in the video posted to Betts’ Instagram. “Did you ever think you were going to spend the next 12 years wearing a Dodgers uniform?”

Betts answered, “No, I had initially thought that I was going to be a Red Sox for life. But you know what, God always has a plan for things and I was just following what he tells me to do.”

It’s certainly weird to see Betts on another team after spending his first seven seasons in Boston. But we hope that plan entails another ring.

He deserves it.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images