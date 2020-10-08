Giancarlo Stanton Makes Yankees History With Home Run In Fifth Straight Postseason Game

Have yourself a postseason, Giancarlo Stanton.

The Yankees designated hitter has been on fire at the plate lately. And his success continued Wednesday night in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

Stanton has hit at least one home run in each of New York’s last five postseason games, good for a new Yankees record. He officially accomplished the feat with a two-run blast off Shane McClanahan in the eighth inning.

Check it out:

He Got 5 (in-a-row) On It. pic.twitter.com/R3OhH4H4ZI — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 8, 2020

Too bad the Yankees’ offense isn’t giving him much support. But a record is a record nonetheless.

The Rays ultimately won 8-4, taking a 2-1 series lead.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images