Watch Astros’ Josh Reddick Break Bat Vs. Athletics In ALDS After Strikeout

Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics is an emotional rollercoaster.

Just ask Josh Reddick, who came in to pinch hit for the Astros in the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs and runners on second and third.

The lead had changed four times throughout the contest before the Athletics tied things up and took a lead in the top of the inning. Oakland had a good change to tie the game or pull ahead, but ultimately fell

So when the first basemen was struck out by pitcher Liam Hendricks to end the inning and strand the game-tying runs, Reddick took the missed opportunity out on the bat.

