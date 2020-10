Kevan Miller is back with the Bruins on a new contract.

Boston on Friday announced it’d re-signed the defenseman to a one-year contract with a $1.25 million cap hit. Miller enthusiastically reacted to the new deal on Instagram.

Welcome back, Millsy!



The #NHLBruins have signed Kevan Miller to a one-year contract with an NHL cap hit of $1.25 million. pic.twitter.com/2EhU9N4KDK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 10, 2020

Miller spent the last seven years with the Bruins. He missed the 2019-20 season due to a knee injury.

The NHL is aiming for Jan. 1 start date for its upcoming season.