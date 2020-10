We now have an official timeline as to when the 2020-21 NHL season could start.

Commissioner Gary Bettman announced during the NHL Entry Draft that the league is targeting Jan. 1 as Opening Night. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association issued a statement shortly after Bettman broke the news.

The 2019-20 season ended Sept. 28 when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

