Kevan Miller Has Simple Message For Torey Krug When Bruins, Blues Play Each Other

Kevan Miller has a message for Torey Krug.

Krug agreed to terms on a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues on Friday, just hours after Kevan Miller re-signed with the Boston Bruins on a one-year contract.

The duo were teammates in Boston since the 2013-14 seasons and will be playing on different teams come 2021 for the first time since then.

Miller found out Krug was leaving the B’s during his media availability Friday night.

“Oh, man. Did he really? That’s a bummer,” Miller said. “Oh, man. Obviously, he’ll certainly be missed from a player standpoint. From a personal standpoint, I’ve been basically with the guy for my entire career and his entire career. He’s a good friend and I wish him nothing but the best.”

And the 6-foot-2 blue liner also had a message for his ex-teammate.

“But I’ll tell him to keep his head up when we face St. Louis,” Miller said. “In all reality, that’s tough news for us but I wish him the best and he’ll certainly be missed.”

It certainly will be interesting to see what happens when the Bruins and Blues meet for the first time next season.

