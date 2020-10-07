Here’s How Much Charles Barkley Lost On Patriots Vs. Falcons Super Bowl

The Patriots’ comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI proved costly for Charles Barkley.

The former NBA All-Star revealed Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he lost $100,000 when New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017.

“The Atlanta Falcons, what they’ve done in the Super Bowl and what they did against the (Dallas) Cowboys (in Week 3) were two of the biggest choke jobs in the history of civilization,” Barkley said.

Charles Barkley lost $100,000 when the Falcons lost their 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/1dDBxqolcf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) October 7, 2020

Barkley, like most Falcons fans, assumed Atlanta had everything under control in Super Bowl LI, until Tom Brady led New England to an improbable victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.