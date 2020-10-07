Here’s How Much Charles Barkley Lost On Patriots Vs. Falcons Super Bowl

The Patriots’ comeback win over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI proved costly for Charles Barkley.
The former NBA All-Star revealed Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he lost $100,000 when New England rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017.
“The Atlanta Falcons, what they’ve done in the Super Bowl and what they did against the (Dallas) Cowboys (in Week 3) were two of the biggest choke jobs in the history of civilization,” Barkley said.
Barkley, like most Falcons fans, assumed Atlanta had everything under control in Super Bowl LI, until Tom Brady led New England to an improbable victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.
From there, all Barkley could do was drink — even more than he already had been.
“No, I just got drunker,” Barkley said when Dan Patrick asked if he sobered up in the second half as New England fought back. “That’s the thing about gambling: You drink when you’re gonna win, but you drink more when you’re gonna lose.”
It’s safe to say some folks in Atlanta probably still are drinking in wake of the Falcons’ crushing defeat on football’s biggest stage.