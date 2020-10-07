Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Named NFC, FedEx Air Player Of The Week After 5-TD Game

Tom Brady was certainly missed by the New England Patriots in Week 4, as his old team rolled out two backups against the Kansas City Chiefs in the aftermath of Cam Newton’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

And of course, it was a week Brady absolutely balled-out with the Buccaneers.

Brady’s five-touchdown game led Tampa Bay to a 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, officially giving him the most all-time regular season wins in NFL history. His 369-yard performance also earned him nods for the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week and the FedEx Air Player of the Week.

Tom Brady has officially been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week for Week 4 after his five-touchdown performance against the Chargers. It's his 11th time receiving this honor. https://t.co/8WiT1tNtKn — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 7, 2020

Brady is the second quarterback ever to win both awards in the same week.

It looks like he’s still got it.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images