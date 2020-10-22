Jackie Bradley Jr. Has Relatable Reaction To Gold Glove Finalist Snub

How many times have you been presented with a particular baseball statistic and thought to yourself: What the heck does that even mean?

You’re not alone. And some big leaguers, including Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., share your pain.

The finalists for Major League Baseball’s 2020 Gold Glove Awards were revealed Thursday, and Bradley notably was absent from the list of three American League center fielders, which includes Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.

One could argue Bradley got snubbed, and Minor League Baseball reporter Sam Dykstra went so far as to pull up advanced fielding metrics showing why JBJ deserved more love.

This caught the attention of Bradley, who quote-tweeted Dykstra and expressed confusion over how certain defensive analytics are calculated.