Seahawks-Cardinals Move To ‘Sunday Night Football’ As NFL Shifts Schedule

The NFL is shifting its schedule once again due to COVID-19.

The league announced Thursday that Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals’ game has been moved from 4:05 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 7 matchup originally was scheduled for “Sunday Night Football,” but was pushed back after Las Vegas placed left tackle Trent Brown on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Four offensive linemen were sent home from practice Wednesday due to contact tracing protocols and reportedly were added to the COVID-19 list Thursday, as well.

The NFL expects Raiders-Bucs will be played Sunday. However, the decision to move Seahawks-Cardinals was made “out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football,” per Thursday’s statement.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images