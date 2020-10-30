Joe Kelly Makes Interesting Concession About Dodgers-Rays Game 6

The Los Angeles Dodgers sure seemed like a team of destiny this year.

But one of their relievers readily admitted that things were not trending in their favor Tuesday night.

In Game 6 of the World Series, Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell was rolling until Kevin Cash’s inexplicable early hook. Upon getting into Tampa’s bullpen, the Dodgers turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 victory, claiming the World Series.

But in an appearance on WEEI’s “The Bradfo Sho” with Rob Bradford, Joe Kelly acknowledged that the Fall Classic probably was going to a Game 7 had Cash left Snell in.

“One hundred percent (we thought we were going to win after the pitching change),” Kelly said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “That’s what everyone thought, that was the only way we were winning. And he got taken out and it turns into instant, ‘Oh, there is no way we lose now. They just did it for us’ type thing.”

Kelly in the moment didn’t try and hide the fact he thought Cash was doing them a favor.

“I stood up on the top of the fence and was taking my hat off to give him a tip of the cap, a thank you, because the only way we were winning that game is if that happened,” the former Red Sox reliever said. “So I was taking my hat off and screaming at the top of my lungs. We were all ecstatic. Every single person in that stadium knew. Kevin Cash got a standing ovation from the whole stadium.”

Cash has been near-universally ripped for his decision, and that’s probably fair.

