Kevin Cash Had Blunt Reaction To Rays Going Down 2-1 In World Series

The margin for error now is quite thin for the Tampa Bay Rays.

With Friday’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series, the Rays now trail the best-of-seven set 2-1. The Dodgers are loaded top to bottom, and the Rays going down 3-1 sure would seem like an insurmountable hole.

Make no mistake, Tampa has a talented bunch, backed by mostly reliable pitching. But since going up 3-0 on the Houston Astros in the American League Championship, something has just seemed off.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was pretty direct about what needs to happen.

We need to find a way to win, that’s for sure,” Cash said following the Game 3 setback, via ESPN.

The Rays will look to once again even the series when they face the Dodgers on Saturday night at Globe Life Field. First pitch is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

