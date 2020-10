The Los Angeles Lakers can inch closer to the top of the NBA summit Friday night.

After winning Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Lakers and Miami Heat will meet Friday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series.

The Heat’s job has gotten tougher, as Bam Adebayo will be out for Miami in Game 2.

Here’s how to watch Lakers-Heat Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Online: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images