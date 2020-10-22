Le’Veon Bell OK With Taking Lesser Role With Chiefs, ‘There’s Only One Football’

The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes, so there won’t be too much pressure on Le’Veon Bell come Sunday.

Bell, who signed with Kansas City two days after being released by the New York Jets, is eligible to make his debut with his new team this weekend. And due to the high-powered offense the Chiefs already boast, his role won’t be as big as it’s been in the past.

But that’s OK with the running back.

“When I decided to come here, I knew the weapons they have and there’s only one football,” Bell said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

Bell played in two games for the Jets before his release and did not amass a touchdown. We’ll see if that total changes when the Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images