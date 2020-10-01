Liverpool To Face These Opponents In Champions League Group D

Liverpool’s quest to regain its European throne will wind through the Denmark, Italy and the Netherlands.

UEFA on Thursday drew the Reds into Group D of the UEFA Champions League Group stage. The Reds will face Dutch club Ajax, Italian club Atalanta and Danish side Midtjylland in Group D, playing each team twice — once at Anfield and one at their opponents’ stadium — in the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, lifting the European Cup for the sixth time in its history. Bayern Munich won the Champions League in 2020.

The Champions League group stage will begin Oct. 20 and 21 on Gameday 1. The group stage will end Dec. 8 and 9 on Gameday 6.