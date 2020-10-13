David Ortiz Tweets At Torii Hunter On Anniversary Of ALCS Grand Slam

Like the Boston Red Sox fans that were sent into a frenzy as he flipped over the bullpen, Torii Hunter never will forget the David Ortiz grand slam.

And even if Hunter wanted to forget the legendary moment, Ortiz clearly won’t let him.

Tuesday marked the seventh anniversary of Ortiz’s eighth-inning, game-tying grand slam off Joaquin Benoit in Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series. The Red Sox, of course, eventually won the game, beat the Detroit Tigers in six games and later triumphed over the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series.

Ortiz celebrated the anniversary by sharing a video of the grand slam while also sending a message to Hunter.

Take a look: