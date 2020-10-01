NFL Odds: Over/Under Picks For All 15 Games In Week 4 Of 2020 Season

By Monday night’s end, we’ll be one quarter of the way through the 2020 NFL season. Can you believe it?

Week 4 of the campaign presents a handful of must-see matchups, headlined by the New England Patriots visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. We’ll also see a battle of different generations when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers roll into Tampa Bay for a tilt with Tom Brady the Buccaneers.

If you’re looking to spice up your football viewing experience, consider placing some action on the latest slate. We’re here to help out with over/under picks for each game on the docket.

Totals are provided by consensus data.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver Broncos at New York Jets — 40.5

The Jets are a train wreck, and they’ve yet to score more than 17 points in a game through three weeks. The Broncos were held to 14 or fewer in two of their three games thus far, and quarterback Brett Rypien will be making his first NFL start on the road in primetime.

Pick: UNDER

Sunday, Oct. 4

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions — 54

The Saints looked much better on offense against the Green Bay Packers than they did against the Las Vegas Raiders. They should continue to trend upward Sunday when Michael Thomas is expected to return from injury. Speaking of wideout returns, the Lions clearly were more efficient on offense in Week 3 when No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay rejoined the team.

PICK: OVER

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 43.5

Herbert has shown poise early in his NFL career, but points have been hard to come by with the Oregon product under center. Look for the Chargers’ defense to stand out as their new franchise quarterback works through his growing pains.

Pick: UNDER

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals — 49.5

We’re expecting this battle of young quarterbacks to be pretty sloppy. There’s also supposed to be some rain in Cincinnati on Sunday, so we probably shouldn’t count on an offensive affair.

Pick: UNDER

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans — 54.5

The Vikings have been very underwhelming on defense to start the season. We’re also bracing for a highly motivated Deshaun Watson as he tries to lead the Texans to their first win.

Pick: OVER

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins — 53.5

Russell Wilson posted five-touchdown performances against both the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys. It doesn’t seem likely the Miami Dolphins will be able to slow down the Seahawks star quarterback.

Pick: OVER

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys — 56

The Cowboys have been awfully porous on defense, allowing 39 and 38 points, respectively, in their last two games. The Browns, meanwhile, allowed the Joe Burrow-led Bengals to hang 30 points in the QB’s second career start.

Pick: OVER

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers — 51

Save for Week 1 against the Raiders, the Panthers actually have been pretty good defensively. The Cardinals likely will play ticked off following their upset loss to the Lions, but we like Carolina to keep Kyler Murray and Co. at bay.

Pick: UNDER

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears — 43

Don’t look now, but the Colts might have a top-three defense in the NFL. We’re expecting the unit to give Nick Foles trouble in his first start with the Bears.

Pick: UNDER

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team — 45.5

This one has blowout written all over it. The Ravens will be looking to get back on track after their 14-point loss at home to the Chiefs, and they should be able to easily achieve that against Washington. Bank on Baltimore jumping out early and Dwayne Haskins and Co. adding some garbage-time scores.

Pick: OVER

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams — 48.5

The Giants have looked helpless on offense ever since Saquon Barkley went down. The Rams should be able to bully New York with their ground-and-pound brand of football.

Pick: UNDER

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs — 53

The Chiefs are able to run it up on pretty much everyone. But we soon might learn the same can go for the Patriots, who are getting it done on offense in a variety of ways to start the season.

Pick: OVER

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders — 52.5

The Raiders dropped down to earth last week when they visited Foxboro. Bouncing back Sunday will be a tall task against the unbeaten Bills.

Pick: UNDER

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers — 46

George Kittle is slated to return Sunday, but we still should see a bevy of running from the 49ers against the Eagles. Philadelphia, meanwhile, has looked totally out of sync on offense.

Pick: UNDER

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers — 56.5

We wouldn’t be at all surprised if this primetime matchup turns into a shootout. Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers also should have their favorite targets back after both Julio Jones and Davante Adams were sidelined for Week 3.

Pick: OVER

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images